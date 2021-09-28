Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Morning Teer Games for September 28

Meghalaya Lottery department organises the Shillong Teer game, an archery-based betting lottery that gives locals an opportunity to put their luck to test and win cash prizes. Winners of Shillong Teer get Rs 80 and Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on in the first and second round, respectively. Some lucky winners also have a chance to take home Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on, and to do so they have to predict the correct numbers in both rounds.

The winning number for first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 56, and for the second round, it is 72.

The game of Shillong Teer is legalised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which sends its 50 archers to play Shillong Teer, also organises the game at the Polo Ground. While the archers play the game of archery, by shooting the given number of arrows at the target in the given time, ticket holders who place bets predict the possible outcome of the rounds.

If you have not bought the ticket/tickets for September 28, Shillong Teer game, head to the ticket-selling shops. These counters, which are 5,500 in number, are present across the state and they sell tickets worth from Re 1 to Rs 100.

These Shillong Teer tickets selling counters are open from Monday to Saturday and people can visit these shops between 9:00 am and 3:30 pm. But if an individual is looking forward to participate in the second round, the ticket counters are open upto 4:30 pm.

Shillong Teer, round one begins at 3:45 pm and archers are given 30 arrows each, while 20 arrows are allotted to each archer in the second round, which commences at 4:45 pm.

The results of both rounds are released at the official website of the Meghalaya Teer, www.meghalayateer.com. For the first round, results are released at 4:15 and the Shillong Teer Dream numbers of second-round are made public at 5:15 pm.

