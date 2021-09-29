Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Morning Teer Games for September 29

Shillong Teer game is an archery-based betting game conducted by the Meghalaya Lottery department on weekdays from Monday to Saturday. The residents of Meghalaya participate in this game and place a bet on the numbers of arrows between 0 to 99 that can hit the target correctly during the archery competition. The one who places the correct bet becomes the winner of the Shillong Teer and gets Rs 80 and Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket in the first and second round, respectively. Some lucky winners who predict the correct numbers in both rounds can take home Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on.

The winning number for first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 8, and for the second round, it is 13.

The members of the archery club associated with Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the archery game. As many as 50 archers participate in the archery game organised at the Polo Ground. The first round of the game commences at 3.45 PM and the second round at 4.45 PM. The Shillong Teer result is declared at 4.15 PM and 5.15 PM. The archers are given 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. The results of both rounds are issued on the official portal of the Meghalaya State Lottery Department, www.meghalayateer.com.

Those willing to participate in this game can purchase ticket/tickets for the Shillong Teer game dated September 29 from authorised ticket-selling shops. Nearly, 5,500 legalised ticket counters operate across the state and sell tickets at prices of Re 1 to Rs 100.

The Shillong Teer ticketcounters remain open between 9:00 am and 3:30 pm from Monday to Saturday. The game is not held on Sunday. The Shillong Teer is a legalised betting game registered under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here