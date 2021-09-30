Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Morning Teer Games for September 30

In the capital city of Meghalaya, the traditional sport of archery has inspired the now popular Shillong Teer betting lottery game. A team of 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will be coming together at Shillong’s Polo Ground on Thursday afternoon. The performance of the 50 archers will decide the fate of several participants who have placed their bets on a number of arrows hitting the target.

The winning number for first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 40, and for the second round, it is 27.

The results for the Shillong Teer match that will be held on September 30 will be announced later in the afternoon today. Those who have placed their bets on today’s Shillong Teer match can check out the teer hit number results by logging into the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

Legalised in 1982 after the state government of Meghalaya passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, Shillong teer is played from Monday to Saturday in two rounds. The maiden round of Shillong Teer starts at 3.45 pm where 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target. Results for this round will be declared by 4:15pm.

The next round of Shillong Teer will be played at 4.45pm, and it will witness 50 archers shooting 20 arrows each at the target. Results for the second round of Shillong Teer will be announced by 5:15pm on Thursday. Those who successfully guess the teer dream number in the first round, win Rs80 for every Re1 bet on the target number, while those who guess the winning number in the second round win Rs60 for every Re1 ticket bought.

Those who wish to participate in the Shillong Teer game and try their luck can place their bets by purchasing tickets from over 5,000 ticket counters across the state. The ticket shops remain open for customers throughout six days of the week from Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 3:30pm.

Once a customer buys the ticket, they will have to bet on a number between 0 to 99. Winning player of the archery-based betting-lottery game is the one who correctly guesses the last two digits of the number of arrows that hit the target.

