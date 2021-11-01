Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 1 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer Games played on Monday, November 1. The winning numbers for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 22, and for the second round of games, it is 94. Meanhwile, participants of the archery-based betting lottery game called Shillong Teer will be waiting with bated breath to know the fate of the bets they placed.

The capital city of northeastern state of Meghalaya is the only place in the country where people place their bets on the archery game to win lottery money.

From Monday to Saturday, 50 archers from 12 archery clubs gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground for the game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The result for Monday’s archery match can be checked at the official website of the lottery game by following this link: www.meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer winning numbers will be revealed in two parts since the archery match is divided into two rounds. At 3.45 pm on Monday the first round of Shillong Teer will be played.

This round will feature a group of 50 archers shooting 30 arrows each at the target. Results of this round, which will be the total number of arrows hitting the target, will be declared at 4.15 pm.

In the second round beginning at 4.45pm, 20 arrows will be shot at the target by the group of 50 archers. Results for this round will be out by 5:15 pm on the official website.

Winners of today’s Shillong Teer will be getting some exciting monetary prizes. Correct prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target in the first round will win the participant Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket. Correct predictions made in the second round, will win the participant Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

Those planning on placing their bets in the next Shiloong Teer game can purchase the tickets for Shillong Teer from any of the state-authorised ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. From Monday to Saturday, the ticket counters remain open from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

Customers will be asked to choose a number from 0 to 99 at the time of buying the ticket. The numbers represent the number of arrows that the participant believes will hit the target during the archery match.

