Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 10 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Wednesday, November 10. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 91, and for the second round of game, it is 12. Meanwhile, the winning number for first round of Tuesday, November 9, Shillong Teer Game is 23, and for the second round, it is 37.

The archery-based betting lottery game, Shillong Teer, is hosted by the Meghalaya Lottery department. The guidelines for the game have been framed under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. This legalised game is played from Monday to Saturday.

Two rounds are organised by the Khashi Hills Archery Sports Organisation at the capital city’s Polo Ground. The result of the archery competition decides the winner of the betting game because the participants place their bets on the possible outcome of the match.

The result for Wednesday’s archery match will be updated on the official website of the lottery department, www.meghalayateer.com. The result of both rounds gets uploaded on the website separately.

How to participate in the Shillong Teer lottery game:

Interested people have to first buy a ticket from state-authorised shops. Tickets are available for Re 1 to Rs 100 in this lottery game. State authorised vendors keep their shops open on weekdays, between 10 AM and 3:30 PM.

The winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows that hit the target.

Participants have to guess the number of arrows that will most likely hit the target for a particular round. A lot of people buy tickets for both rounds.

In both rounds, 50 archers from Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate.In each round, an archer is allotted a specific number of arrows which they have to shoot within a time limit of 5 minutes.

In the first round which begins at 3:45 pm, 30 archers are given 30 arrows each. However, in the second round, arrows are reduced by 10, which begins at 4:45 pm. Archers are given 20 arrows in this round.

The result of first round is declared at 04:15 PM whereas the second round result is announced at 05:15 PM.

Shillong Teer: Prize details

Participants of Wednesday’s Shillong Teer, who predict the Teer Dream numbers, will be awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket in the first round. In the second round, winners will get Rs 60 for every Re1 ticket bet placed.

