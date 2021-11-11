Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 11 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Thursday, November 11. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 85, and for the second round of game, it is 73. Meanwhile, the winning number for first round of Wednesday, November 10, Shillong Teer Game is 07, and for the second round, it is 46.

The rules and regulations of the archery-based betting lottery game, Shillong Teer, has been framed under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. The lottery game which has been legalised in Meghalaya is played from Monday to Saturday, two rounds each day. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Organisation make the arrangement to hold archery rounds in the capital city’s Polo Ground. They also send in their best archers to participate in the archery game.

Khasi Hills Archery Sports Organisation houses 12 archery clubs, and altogether they send in 50 archers daily for Shillong Teer. The result for Thursday, November 11 archery match will be updated on the official website of the lottery department, i.e. www.meghalayateer.com. Note that the result of both rounds will get uploaded on the website separately.

Interested people have to first head to the state-authorised shops, which sell lottery tickets. These state authorised vendors keep their shops open from Monday to Saturday, from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. Tickets for the lottery game are available for Re 1 to Rs 100, and the participant also has to pick a number from 0 to 99.

The number picked by the participant will represent their prediction of the number of arrows that will most likely hit the target in a particular round. The winners of Shillong Teer are decided on the basis of the number of arrows that hit the target.

In each round, an archer is allotted a specific number of arrows, which they have to shoot at the target within the time limit of 5 minutes. In the first round, 30 archers are given 30 arrows each, and it begins at 3:45 pm. The second round starts at 4:45 pm and the number of arrows is reduced by 10, meaning 20 arrows are allotted to each archer.

The result of the first and second rounds will be declared at 04:15 PM and 05:15 PM.

Shillong Teer: Prize details

Participants who predict the Teer Dream numbers of Thursday’s Shillong Teer will receive Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket in the first round. Winners of second round will be awarded with Rs 60 for every Re1 ticket bet placed.

