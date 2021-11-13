Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 13 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Saturday, November 13. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 66, and for the second round of game, it is 78. Meanwhile, the winning number for first round of Friday, November 12, Shillong Teer Game is 34, and for the second round, it is 51.

The capital city of Meghalaya, Shillong, will play host to one of the exciting betting games called Shillong Teer today on Saturday. Played at Shillong’s Polo Ground, the game involves a group of 12 archery clubs associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

The Shillong Teer match played from Monday to Saturday features two rounds of archery match which decides the fate of several participants who have placed their bets on the potential outcome. The result for Saturday’s archery match can be checked at the official website of the Shillong Teer game: www.meghalayateer.com.

First round of Shillong Teer will start at 3.45 pm on Saturday and its results will be announced by 4.15pm. The team of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each in this beginning round. An hour later, the second round of the Shillong Teer will begin at 4.45pm. Those who have placed their bets in the second round of Shillong Teer can check the number of arrows hitting the target or the Teer Dream at 5:15 pm on the official website.

In the finishing round, archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target. Participants who emerge victorious in their bets are awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 in the first round. Meanwhile, those who predict the correct teer dream number in the second round are awarded Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

Those who find this game interesting, can place bets on the next archery match and purchase the tickets for the Shillong Teer rounds to win some money prizes. Tickets for the next archery matches can be purchased from state-authorised ticket booking shops found across the eleven districts of Meghalaya.

The ticket shops remain open from 10am to 3:30pm, from Monday to Saturday. One must note that at the time of buying the ticket for this betting-lottery game, they will be asked to choose a number from 0 to 99 which represents the Teer Dream number.

