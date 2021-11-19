Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 19 Shillong Teer and Morning Teer Game

Shillong Teer, the popular betting game of Meghalaya, is played from Monday to Saturday at Polo Ground in the state capital. The betting game is associated with Meghalaya’s traditional sports of archery. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs conducts the archery competition in two rounds where as many as 50 trained archers participate.

The association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Friday, November 19. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 71, and for the second round, it is 55.

The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Teer games, result of which was declared at 3:30 pm, is 27.

Meanwhile, the winning number for first round of Thursday, November 18, Shillong Teer Game, the result of which was declared at 3:30 pm, is 50. The lucky number for the second round of Shillong Teer Games, results of which was announced at 4:30 pm, is 36.

The result for today’s Shillong Teer will be released on the basis of the result of the archery competition. Since the game is conducted in two rounds, the first round would begin at 3:45 pm and the second round commences at 4:45 pm.

Those willing to palace a bet in Shillong Teer, can purchase tickets and bet on Teer dream numbers before 3:30 pm. The teer dream numbers are the last two digits of the number of arrows that hit the target during the archery competition. Participants are required to bet on numbers between 0 and 99. The result of the first-round of Shillong Teer is declared at 4:15 pm and the second round results at 5:15 pm.

The participants can visit the official website of Meghalaya Teer www.meghalayateer.com on or after the scheduled time to check the Teer dream numbers for today’s match.

According to the rules of the Shillong Teer, an archer can shoot a maximum of 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round.

Shillong Teer: Prize details

The prizes of Shillong Teer are different from other lotteries conducted across the country. Here, the winners are awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet in the first round and Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet placed in the second round. The person who predicts the correct number of arrows that can shoot the target are eligible to win these prizes.

