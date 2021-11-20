Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 20 Morning Teer Games

An archery-based betting game known as Shillong Teer is being organised in Meghalaya for many years. The government has been working to preserve this century-old traditional game. It is played from Monday to Saturday. The Polo Ground, Police Bazar in the capital city hosts these games. The event is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association involving the participation of a dozen archery clubs. The lottery winners are decided on the basis of the number of ‘Teers’ (arrows) shots instead of a lucky draw of ticket numbers.

The association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Saturday, November 20. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 26, and for the second round, it is 13.

Read: Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 19 Shillong Teer and Morning Teer Game

There are counters set up across the state where one can buy the tickets between 10 am to 3:30 pm. Those who have bought tickets to play Shillong Teer can go to the official site for the result of the first and second round today, 20.11.2021.

Results are announced in two rounds: the first one at 03:30 pm, and the second one at 04:30 pm. The participants can check the results on the official website meghalayateer.com. Every day hundreds of tribal archers participate in the game with a quiver full of arrows, two times a day.

Fortunate individuals can win monetary prizes and get lucky by participating in this popular gambling game. The preliminary round for November 20 will commence with ticket holders placing a bet on the shots hit by the archers. They will hit 30 targets each. For every Re 1 ticket bet placed, the lottery ticket holder can win Rs 80 if the Teer Dream numbers have been accurately predicted.

The number of archers remains unchanged going into the second round. This round will have archers aim with 20 arrows. For each Re 1 ticket bought for the game, the bettors can win as much as Rs 60.

This is applicable only If the participant’s estimation stands correct. It is considered a win-win situation if a participant can make the perfect prediction for both rounds. For each Re 1 ticket purchased, the lucky participants can win upto Rs 4,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.