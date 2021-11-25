Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 25 Shillong Teer and Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games and first round of Shillong Teer game, for Thursday, November 25. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 21, and for the second round, it is 87, while the winning number for the first round of Shillong Teer game, the result of which was declared at 3:30 pm, is 83.

The lucky numbers for first round of November 24 Shillong Teer game, result of which was declared at 3:30 pm, is 62, and for the second round, result of which was declared at 4:30 pm is, 81.

Thursday’s game of Shillong Teer was played at Meghalaya’s state capital at Polo Ground. The betting game-inspired by the traditional game of archery is played from Monday to Saturday and the winners take home monetary prizes if they successfully predict the number of arrows that hit the target.

Those who have bought the ticket for the November 25 Shillong Teer archery match, can check the winning Teer Dream numbers at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com.

THE RESULTS:

Shillong Morning Teer game for November 25:

First Round: 21

Second Round: 87

Shillong Teer game for November 25:

First round: 83

Shillong Teer includes a team of 50 archers selected from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Each of the 50 archers take aim at the target in the two rounds of the game. The ticket-holders place their bet on the number of arrows that they believe will hit the target during the game.

Participants have a choice of placing bets in either one round or both the rounds. For the first round, which begins at 3.45pm, archers are given 30 arrows each and in the second round beginning at 4.45pm, the same number of archers are given 20 arrows each to shoot at the target.

The results for the first round of Shillong Teer will be revealed on the website at 4.15pm followed by the winning list of the second round which will be released an hour later at 5.15pm.

Winner of the first round is awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on; while the winner of Thursday’s second round will get Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. If a participant emerges victorious in both rounds, they are given Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they buy and bet on.

Those who are willing to participate in the upcoming Shillong Teer games can purchase the tickets from any state-authorised ticket shop in Meghalaya. The shops remain open for customers from Monday to Saturday. The state-run shops are functional from 10 am to 3.30 pm during the six days of the week.

