Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 26 Morning Teer Games

On Friday afternoon, participants of Shillong Teer will gather at Polo Grounds in the Meghalays’s capital city to witness an exciting legalised betting lottery game. Group of 12 archery clubs, part of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, will showcase their archery skills. Their performance will further decide the fate of the participants who have placed their bets for the November 26 game. The match takes place from Monday to Saturday and the results are available on the official website at: www.meghalayateer.com

Team of 50 archers will get the opportunity to shoot arrows at the set targets in two rounds of the game. The results of the maiden round of archery match, which begins at 3.45 pm, will be announced by 4.15 pm. The second round of the archery match will start at 4.45 pm on Friday, results for which are announced at 5:15 pm on the official website. In this round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each, while in the second round, they shoot 20 arrows each.

Winners of the first round of Friday’s Shillong Teer, who predict the correct number of arrows that hit the target in the archery match, win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket purchased. Meanwhile, those participants who emerge victorious in the second round of Shillong Teer win Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket purchased.

If you are interested in participating in the upcoming matches of Shillong Teer, you can do so bypurchasing the ticket. While purchasing the ticket, participants will be asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers represent the number of arrows that they believe will be hitting the target during the Shillong Teer match. The lottery bets can be placed at state-authorised ticket booking counters available across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The ticket counters remain open from 10am to 3:30pm, from Monday to Saturday.

