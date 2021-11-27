Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 27 Shillong Teer and Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games and first round of Shillong Teer game, for Saturday, November 27. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 55, and for the second round, it is 38. The lucky numbers for first round of November 26 Shillong Teer game, result of which was declared at 3:30 pm, is 73, and for the second round, result of which was declared at 4:30 pm is, 76.

The game of Shillong Teer takes place at Polo Ground in the state capital of Meghalaya. Inspired by the traditional sport of archery, the state government of Meghalaya legalised the betting game under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act. Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday and the winners take home exciting money prizes if their bets are realised. Those who have bought the ticket for the November 27 Shillong Teer archery match, can view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com

Participants are free to place the bets on one round or both the rounds of Shillong Teer. The game begins at 3.45 pm with a team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association shooting 30 arrows each at the target.

The ticket-holders place their bet on the number of arrows that are likely to hit the target by archers.

The second round of the match begins an hour later at 4.45 pm where the same number of archers are given 20 arrows each to shoot at the target. The Teer Dream numbers for the first round will be uploaded on the website at 4.15 pm, followed by the winning number of the second round which will be revealed at 5.15 pm on Saturday

Winners of the first round are awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket, while winners of the second round take home Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. If a participant emerges victorious in both rounds, they are given Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket.

If you are willing to participate in the upcoming games of Shillong Teer, you can purchase the tickets from any of the 5,000 Shillong Teer ticket booking counters across 11 districts of Meghalaya. The ticket booking shops remain open from Monday to Saturday. The timing to visit these state-run shops is from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

