Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 29 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Monday, November 29. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 28, and for the second round, it is 32.

The betting game in Meghalaya is back in action. The much-anticipated lottery of the state, Shillong Teer, will take place today, November 29. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will overlook all the arrangements at Polo Ground in the state capital of Meghalaya. The state lottery game has been legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act. It is played from Monday to Saturday and all lucky winners take home monetary rewards, depending on the round they participate.

Shillong Teer is played in two rounds, wherein archers from the Khasi Hills association shoot arrows at the target. The ticket holders have to predict the number of arrows that will likely hit the target before the game begins. If you have still not bought the ticket for November 29 Shillong Teer match, hurry up as the first round will begin at 3:45 pm. The second round will begin an hour later at 4:45 pm.

Participants of the lottery can view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com. The Teer Dream numbers for the preliminary round will be uploaded on the website by 4.15pm, followed by the winning list of the second round which will be uploaded by 5.15pm on Monday.

Ticket holders who win in the first round are given Rs80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on, whereas winners of the second round get Rs60 for every Re1 ticket they bet. There are also chances that an individual predicts the correct Teer Dream numbers in both rounds. In such a scenario, they are given Rs4000 for every Re1 ticket they bet on.

Interested in participating in Shillong Teer? Head to the ticket counters, which are around 5,000 in number and are present across the 11 districts of Meghalaya. The timing to visit these shops is between 10 am and 3.30 pm.

