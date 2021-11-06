Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 6 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games played on Saturday, November 6. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 82, while the lucky number for the second round is 20. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Teer game played on November 5, result of which was declared at 3:30 pmis 22, and for the second round of games, result of which was declared at 4:30 pm, it is 69.

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based betting game played in the state of Meghalaya. It was legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. The Polo Ground in the capital city hosts these games. The winners of the game are decided based on the numbers of arrows shot. The game is played in two separate rounds.

To buy the tickets, you can visit any state authorised shop between 10 am to 3:30 pm. The participants can visit the official website meghalayateer.com to check the results once released.

Shillong Teer is played on all days of the week except Sunday. The lucky numbers for the first and second rounds are declared at 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm, respectively.

The games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association comprising 12 archery clubs. Fortunate participants can try their luck as they can win monetary prizes by playing this popular lottery game. One archer from each of the clubs participates in the game.

The preliminary round for November 6 will start with lottery ticket holders placing a bet on the targets hit by the archers. In this round, archers will aim 30 shots each. The lottery ticket holders can win Rs 80 for each Re 1 ticket bet placed, if the prediction of the Teer Dream numbers are correct.

For the second round, the number of archers will be the same as the previous round. The last round has archers aim with 20 arrows each. The bettors can win Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket bought for the game.

A few lucky participants can win as much as Rs 4,000 for each Re 1 ticket purchased. This is possible if the estimation is accurate for both rounds.

