Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 9 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Tuesday, November 9. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 99, and for the second round of game, it is 48.

The country’s only legalised archery-based betting game, Shillong Teer, is played in the capital city of Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. Being played in two separate rounds, the archery competition is held by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. As many as 50 trained archers from 12 archery clubs participate in the competition and showcase their archery skills. The result of the archery competition decides the winner of the betting game i.e, lottery participants place their bets on the possible outcome of the match. The result for Tuesday’s archery match will be announced on the official website www.meghalayateer.com separately for both rounds.

The first round of the archery game take place at 3:45 pm and the results are declared at 4:15 pm. The second round begins at 4:45 pm and the result is announced at 5:15 pm. All the archers are allowed to shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 each in the second round. The number of arrows that hit the target decides the winner.

The ticket holders are required to place a bet on the last two digits of the number of arrows that can hit the target. The bets can be placed between 0 and 99 while purchasing tickets. The Shillong Teer tickets can be found in any of the states authorised vendors on weekdays between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

Shillong Teer: Prize details

Winners of Tuesday’s Shillong Teer will receive exciting money prizes. Ticket holders who correctly predict the number of arrows hitting the target or the Teer Dream number are awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket in the first round. In the second round, the winning amount is reduced by Rs 20, this means winners get Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.