Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for October 19 Morning Teer Games

Have you placed bets on Tuesday, October 19, Shillong Teer archery game? Results of the lottery will be announced on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com. Participants of Tuesday’s Shillong Teer game can check the results of both rounds, separately.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which has twelve archery clubs, will organise the lottery game at Shillong’s Polo Ground. Unlike other lottery events, which are based on draws, Shillong Teer has been linked to the traditional sport of archery.

The association has announced the results for Morning Teer games. The winning number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 88, and the lucky number for the second round is 45.

Archery is quite popular among the region and tribes. Played in two rounds, a team of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target in the first round, and the number of arrows in the second round is reduced by 10.

The preliminary round begins at 3:45 pm and is followed by the second round at 4:45 pm. Results or the Teer Dream number are released at 4:15 (for the first round) and at 5:15 (for the second round).

Participants, whose prediction matches the Shillong Teer result of October 19, in the first round, win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. Meanwhile, individuals who make the correct guesses in the second round take home Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet placed.

Shillong Teer has been legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. In Shillong Teer, participants who want to place bets have to predict the last two digits of the total number of arrows that according to them would hit the target, in a particular round.

While purchasing the tickets, players are required to pick a number from 0 to 99. The number will signify the individual’s prediction of the Teer Dream number. The state-authorised ticket booking shops remain open for the public between 10 am and 3:30 pm, from Monday to Saturday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.