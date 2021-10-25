Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for October 25 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for the first and the second round of Morning Teer games played today on October 25. The winning number for Shillong Morning Teer first round game, result of which was declared at 10:30 am, is 81. The winning number for the second round of Morning Teer game, result of which was declared at 11:30 am, is 79.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya’s legalised betting lottery game, Shillong Teer will take place at Polo Ground in the capital city Shillong. Those who bought tickets for the lottery must note that the first round of the game will begin at 3:45 PM and the results will be issued by 4:15 PM.

The second round of the archery game will commence at 4:45 PM and the results will be announced by 5:15 PM. The results for both rounds are issued online on the official website www.meghalayateer.com at the scheduled time.

Those who have placed bets in the archery game can check the results online. The tickets for this betting game can be purchased between 10 AM and 03:30 PM from any state-authorised vendors.

As per the rules of Shillong Teer, archers from 12 archery clubs associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in this archery competition. As the game is being played in two rounds, as many as 50 archers are allowed to shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the preliminary round and 20 each in the second. Also, the arrows can be shot from a distance between 15.21 meters and 30.48 meters.

The player guessing the correct number of arrows that hit the target becomes the winner. Those who win the bet receive Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket purchased in the first round and Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket in the second round. On some rare occasions, when a participant wins the bet in both rounds, they receive Rs4000 for every Re 1 ticket.

The participants are asked to place a bet on the last two digits of the number of arrows that will hit the target in both rounds. The numbers are predicted between 0 and 99.

The Shillong Teer game is played from Monday to Saturday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.