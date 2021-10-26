Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for October 26 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for the first and the second round of Morning Teer games played today on October 26. The winning number for Shillong Morning Teer first round game, result of which was declared at 10:30 am, is 06. The winning number for the second round of Morning Teer game, result of which was declared at 11:30 am, is 99.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated betting game of Shillong Teer, which is inspired by the traditional sport of archery played in Meghalaya, will be held today afternoon in the state capital. The game is played from Monday to Saturday and the winners take home exciting prizes, given they predict the number of arrows that hit the target, also known as the Teer Dream number. If you happen to be one of the participants who have bought the ticket for the October 26 Shillong Teer archery match, you can view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com

Today’s Shillong Teer game will witness a team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the game and take aim at the target. Participants are required to place their bet on the number of arrows that they believe will hit the target in the Shillong Teer game, played in two rounds. Archers are given 30 arrows each in the first round, while the same number of archers are given 20 arrows each to shoot at the target in the concluding round of the match. Participants are free to bet in just one round or both the rounds of Shillong Teer. The beginning round of the Shillong Teer match will begin at 3.45 pm on Tuesday, while the following round starts an hour later at 4.45 pm. Results for the maiden round are released to the audience at 4.15pm, followed by the winning list of the second round which will be released at 5.15 pm on Tuesday.

Participants who win the bet in the first round are given Rs80 for every Re1 ticket they bet on; while those who win the bet in the second round have a claim over Rs60 for every Re1 ticket they buy. On some rare occasions, when a participant predicts the teer dream number for both the Shillong Teer rounds, they are given Rs 4000 for every Re1 ticket they buy and bet on.

If you are interested in participating in the next games of Shillong Teer, you can place your bets at any state-authorised ticket shop in Meghalaya. These shops are open from Monday to Saturday 10 am to 3.30 pm.

