Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for October 30 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Teer is a lottery game based on archery that is extremely popular in Meghalaya. The game takes place from Monday to Saturday at Shillong’s Polo Ground. The event is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs. There are legal lottery rules governing the Shillong Teer under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

Shillong Teer differs from other lottery games in that the winners are selected based on how many arrows are shot by the archers of the participating clubs. In total, 50 archers take part in this game. The first round of the game gives the players a chance to shoot a maximum of 30 arrows and the second round allows them to fire 20 arrows. A round of shooting should take no more than two minutes. Each round of shooting lasts for two minutes during the game.

Tickets costing Re 1 to Rs 100 can be purchased at any authorised lottery shop in the state if anyone wants to take part. During the purchase of the Shillong Teer lottery ticket, participants are asked to pick a number ranging between 0 and 99, which reflects the number of arrows they estimate will reach the target. Correctly guessing the number can earn them a nice cash award.

Shillong Teer is held in two rounds, hence tickets for both rounds must be purchased individually. Over 5000 booking counters are positioned throughout Meghalaya’s eleven districts and are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, excluding Sunday. The first round of Shillong Teer begins at 3:45 p.m., followed by the second round at 4:45 p.m. At 4:15 p.m., the number of arrows that accurately strike the target in the first round gets announced, and the result for the second round is released at 5:15 p.m.

Shillong Teer tickets holders in Meghalaya can check the lucky numbers separately for both rounds of the game by visiting meghalayateer.com. The player who correctly predicts the number in the first round will get Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet, while the winner of the second round will receive Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The individual who accurately guesses the numbers for both rounds or scores a prediction wins Rs 4,000 for a Re 1 stake.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.