Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Shillong Morning Teer

Have you bought the ticket for September 21 Shillong Teer match? If not,the time is running out as the ticket counters selling Shillong Teer tickets are closed at 3:30 pm. These state authorised centres are set up across the 11 districts of Meghalaya and are open from Monday to Saturday. They get open at 10 am and are closed at 3:30 pm. Meghalaya Lottery department is not the only state which holds legalised lotteries but is definitely the first one to link the lottery game to their traditional sport ofarchery.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, who manages the whole event at Shillong’s Polo Ground,has 12 archery clubs. 50 archers from these clubs participate in the game to play archery while the ticket holders of Shillong Teer bet money on the possible outcome of the match.

The winning number for first round of Shillong Morning teer game is 38, and for the second round, the winning number is 02.

Each day, two matches are held — one starts at 3:45 pm, while the second will begin at 4:45 pm. A set of rules framed under Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act govern the game too. The rules state that the archers must maintain a minimum distance of 15.21 meters from the target.

However, they also have to make sure that the maximum distance should not exceed 30.48 meters. In the first round, archers have to shoot 30 arrows at the target, followed by 20 arrows in the second round.

Results of Shillong Teer matches are uploaded on the official website of Meghalaya Teer, www.meghalayateer.com. You can view the results for the first round at 4:15 pm and at 5:15 pm, for the second round.

For correct guesses in the first round, Rs 80 is given for every Re1 ticket the buyer has placed bet on, while Rs 60 is given for each Re1 ticket if the predictions of the second round fall in place. If any lucky winner is able to predict the possible outcome of both the round, they get Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket.

