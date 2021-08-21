Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Shillong Morning Teer and Khanapara Morning Teer for August 21

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer Lottery which is governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The venue for the game is the Polo Ground in the state capital, Shillong. The association has announced the results for Shillong Morning Teer and Khanapara Morning Teer game. Winning number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 40 and for the second round, it’s 60. While the winning number for the first round of Khanapara Morning Teer game is 24 and the second round, it’s 59.

If you have bought the lottery ticket for Saturday, August 21 Shillong Teer match, you can check the results once updated on the official website, meghalayateer.com at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm. The betting lottery is decided on the archery games held in two distinct rounds. The association is affiliated to 12 archery clubs and sends one archer from each to the match. They aim at the target, while the ticket buyers of the lottery place a bet on an estimated outcome of the archery shots played.

In the preliminary round of archery, which begins at 3:45 pm, the archers from the association shoot 30 hits each. If the ticket-holders’ prediction matches with the Teer Dream numbers, they are entitled to win Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket they place their bets on.

The same number of archers play in the second round, which commences at 4:45 pm. They get to use 20 arrows to take an aim at the target. The ticket-holders can win Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket purchased for the game if they get correct guesses in this round. Some lucky winners who may get the probable outcome accurate for both the rounds, can win prize money of Rs 4,000 for each Re 1 ticket they placed their bets on for the August 21 Shillong Teer match.

The state authorized shops are set up across eleven districts of Meghalaya and are open from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Played from Monday to Saturday, the Shillong Teer lottery does not take place on Sundays.

