Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Shillong Morning Teer and Khanapara Morning Teer for September 4

The Meghalaya lottery department provides an opportunity to its residents to bet their luck in Shillong Teer matches and win monetary prizes. The archery-based betting lottery game, popularly known as Shillong Teer, is organised daily, from Monday to Saturday. Legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, Shillong Teer is conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

The winning number for first round of Khanapara Morning Teer is 42, while the lucky number for Shillong Morning Teer is 61.

The capital city of the state, Shillong plays host to the sport. The archery matches are held at the Polo Ground. If you have bought the ticket for the Saturday, September 4, Shillong Teer match, you can view the results once it gets updated on the official website, meghalayateer.com.

Remember, two rounds of Shillong Teer are organised daily and the results for the same are revealed at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm, separately. For purchasing tickets, participants should visit the state authorised shops between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is a group of 12 archery clubs, who sends in their archers to participate in Shillong Teer. Each day, archers from one club come in to play. In the Shillong Teer, while the archers shoot at the target, the lottery ticket holders bet money on an estimated result of the shots played.

The preliminary round begins at 3:45 pm, and if the ticket holder’s prediction comes true, they are entitled to win Rs 80 for each Re 1 ticket they placed their bet on. In this round, archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target, and in the second round, they aim 20 arrows at the target.

This round begins at 4:45 pm and if the ticket buyer’s prediction corresponds with the Teer Dream numbers, they win upto Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket purchased for the game. There are also chances that you end up winning in both the rounds. For such ticket holders, the lottery department gives Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here