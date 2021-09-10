Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Shillong Morning Teer Games for September 10

Unlike conventional lotteries, winners of Meghalaya-based Shillong Teer are decided by the correct guess at the number of arrows shot at the target. The betting-based game is played from Monday to Saturday and is governed by the rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. A team of 50 archers from the 12 clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the archery match that takes place at Polo Ground in Shillong from Monday to Saturday.

The winning number for Shillong Morning Teer first round game is 02, and for the second round game, it’s 55.

Participants who have placed their bets on Friday’s Shillong Teer will get to know the results on the official website:www.meghalayateer.com. Betting takes place for the two rounds of the Shillong Teer game, with the first round starting at 3.45 pm and the second round commencing at 4.45pm. The first round will witness 50 archers shooting 30 arrows each at the target. Participants whose bets match with the winning teer dream number win Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket purchased.

Meanwhile, archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target in the second round and winning players of this round win Rs 60 for each Re1 ticket purchased.Archers also have to adhere to some rules while playing the Shillong Teer game. The size of the target is required to be between 61 cm and102 cm in height and between66 cm and127 cm in circumference. The distance of the target from the archers is required to be not less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters.

Those who wish to place bets on the upcoming Shillong Teer game can do so by purchasing the tickets from more than 5,500 ticket booking counters across the 11 districts of Meghalaya. The ticket shops remain open for customers from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm. For placing bets on the second round of Shillong Teer, tickets are sold till 4.30 pm.

