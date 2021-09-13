Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Shillong Morning Teer Games for September 13

Governed by the rules made under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, the betting lottery game of Shillong Teer is a nice opportunity for locals to win money. Linked to a traditional sport, archery, Shillong Teer is organsied by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The association has 12 clubs of archery; therefore they also send in archers for the game. Purchase your tickets in time as the first match of archery commences at 3:45 pm and an hour later, the second round is played at 4:45 pm.

The Teer Dream numbers of both the matches are released at the official website of the Meghalaya lottery department, www.meghalayateer.com. The winning number for Shillong Morning Teer first round game is 42, and for the second round game, it’s 19.

In each round, the archers are allotted a set number of arrows. For the first round, archers shoot 30 arrows each, while in the second round, it reduces to20 each. The archersare supposed to shoot the arrows at the target but it is not that simple. The archers have to make sure that their distance from the target should not be less than 15.21 meters but it should also not exceed 30.48 meters. The rules also state the ideal height and circumference of the target. In height, the size of the target should be between 61 cm and 102 cm and the circumference should range from 66 cm to 127 cm.

Though the counters, which sell Shillong Teer tickets, are present across the 11 districts of the state, the archery match is held at the Polo Ground inthe state capital, Shillong. If you are willing to participate on September 13, 2021 Shillong Teer match, buy the tickets from any of the state-authorised counters. Open from Monday to Saturday, the timings to visit these counters is from 9:00 am to 3:30. However, if you want to participate in the second round, the shops are open till 4:40 pm.

Ticket holders who make the right bets in the first round of Shillong Teer get Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket purchased. Meanwhile, the winners of the second round are given Rs 60 for each Re1 ticket they bet on.

