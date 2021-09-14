Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Shillong Morning Teer Games for September 14

Shillong Teer is a legalised betting game played in the state of Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. People of the state get a chance to put their luck to test, make predictions and if they come to be true, ticket holders win monetary prizes. Legalised lottery is held in a couple of states in India, but what makes Shillong Teer stand out is that it is linked to the traditional sport of archery.

Everyday, two rounds of Shillong Teer are played at the Polo Ground of the state capital. Interested participants are suggested to purchase tickets in time from the state authorised counters present across the 11 districts of Meghalaya. Visit these counters between 9:00 am and 4:40 pm, Monday to Saturday.

The winning number for Shillong Morning Teer first round game is 65, and for the second round game, it’s 53.

In Shillong Teer, Khasi Hills Archery Sports sends in their archers who play the game of archery. Now, ticket holders have to predict the probable outcome of the match. Before the game begins, participants have to seal the number of arrows they think will likely hit the target. For the first round, that starts at 3:45 pm, archers have to aim 30 arrows each at the target. And for the second round, each archer is given 20 arrows.

If you have bought the ticket for September 14 Shillong Teer match, open the official website of the Meghalaya lottery department, www.meghalayateer.com to check the winning number. The Teer Dream number of the first round is revealed at 4:15 pmand an hour later, the winning number of the second round is released.

Game of archery is not easy as it sounds. A couple of rules govern the sport, according to which the archers have to be very particular about their distance from the target. The distance between archer and target should be of minimum 15.21 meters and it can exceed upto 30.48 meters.

If you are lucky enough to predict the right answers, Rs 80 and Rs 60 is awarded for every Re1 ticket purchased in the first and second round, respectively.

