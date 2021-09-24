Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Shillong Morning Teer Games for September 24

The Shillong Teer Lottery game is an archery-based betting lottery game played at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya. The lottery game has been legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the popular game provides an opportunity for lucky participants to win monetary prizes. People who want to buy the tickets for the Shillong Teer game can visit the state authorised shops, open between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

Played from Monday to Saturday, the game’s winner is declared on the basis of the number of arrows shot by the archers. If you have bet your luck, you must know that the archery match is held in two rounds. If you are a lottery ticket buyer of the September 24, Shillong Teer match, you can go to the official website, meghalayateer.com to check the result.Once the results for the first and second round are updated at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm, respectively, you can view the outcome online.

Winners of Shillong Morning teer results today:

First Round: 44

Second Round: 06

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is a cluster of 12 archery clubs. 50 archers from different clubs are sent to play the game. The lottery ticket holders place a bet on the outcome of the shots played by the archers. The preliminary round starts with archers aiming for 30 targets each. The round begins at 3:45 pm. In case the ticket holder’s prediction matches the Teer Dream numbers, they can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on.

The same number of archers from the preliminary round will participate in the second round, which starts at 4:45 pm. The archers shoot 20 arrows. The bettors can be entitled for as much as Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket bought for the game. If the participant estimates correctly, then it is considered a win situation.

If the estimated outcome is accurate for both rounds, a few lucky participants can win as much as Rs 4,000 per Re 1 ticket they placed their bets on.The Shillong Teer lottery does not take place on Sundays.

