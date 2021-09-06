Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Shillong Morning Teer Games for September 6

Monday’s match of Shillong Teer will witness 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association gathering at Meghalaya’s capital city. The archery match will be played at Shillong’s Polo Ground which will decide the results of the betting game this afternoon. Played from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer is a betting game legalised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Those who have placed their bets on the two rounds of Shillong Teer match today will be able to check the results on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com .

The association has announced the results for morning matches. The winning numbers for Shillong Morning teer for the first round match is 19 and the second round match, it is 58.

Winners of the first round, which will start at 3.45pm, will receive Rs 80 for each Re1 ticket purchased. On the other hand winners of the second round, which will commence at 4.45pm will win Rs 60 for Re 1 ticket for placing correct bets. Results of the first round winning number will be announced at 4.15pm while those of the second round will be announced an hour later at 5.15pm.

Each archer will shoot 30 arrows in the first round of Shillong Teer on September 6. In the second round, the team of 50 archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target, deciding the winning number of the game. According to rules set by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, archers have to maintain a minimum distance of 15.21 meters from the target. Meanwhile the maximum distance between the archer and the target has to be 30.48 meters.

If the betting game appeals to you, you can place a bet in the upcoming Shillong Teer game by purchasing the ticket from state-authorised shops available throughout the state of Meghalaya. The sale of tickets for the first round of Shillong Teer are made from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm while tickets for the second round of the game are sold till 4.30 pm.

