Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Shillong Morning Teer Games for September 8

Meghalaya’s betting lottery game, Shillong Teer, is legalised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Apart from Meghalaya, there are 12 states which organise legal betting games, however, the state is the first to link it with a traditional sport, that is, archery. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises two rounds of Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday. The association, which comprises of 12 archery clubs, sends in 50 archers to play the sport.

The winning numbers for first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 22 and the lucky number for second round of the game is 34.

If you are participating in the Shillong Teer matches, slated to be organised on Wednesday, that is, September 8, note the timings of both rounds of archery and the result announcement schedule. In Shillong Teer, archers take aim at the target in each round, while the ticket-holders predict the number of arrows that will possibly hit the target. Shops selling Shillong Teer tickets are set up across 11 districts of the state. The timings to visit these counters is from Monday to Saturday between 9 am and 4:30 pm.

There are a certain set of rules, which the archers have to adhere while playing the archery match. According to rules set by the association, archers have to maintain a minimum distance of 15.21 meters from the target, as they shoot arrows. It is also important to remember that the maximum distance between the archer and the target should not exceed 30.48 meters.

The first round begins at 3:45 pm and the archers are allotted 30 arrows each. While, the second round wherein 20 arrows area allotted to each archer, begins at 4:45 pm. The winning numbers of both rounds are released separately on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

For each correct guess in the first round, Rs 80 is given for each Re 1 ticket purchased. The result for this round is made public at 4:15 pm. The winning ticket holders of the second-round receive Rs 60 for Re 1 ticket for placing correct bets and the result is made public at 5:15 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here