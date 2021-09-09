Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Shillong Morning Teer Games for September 9

Shillong Teer archery games is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground located in the state capital, Shillong. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which has 12 archery clubs, organises two rounds daily. 50 archers from the association participate in the game, while the locals place bets on the possible outcome of these matches. The winning number for first round of Shillong Morning Teer game for September 9 is 05, and for the second round the lucky number is 81.

If you are participating in the first round of Shillong Teer match, on Thursday, that is, September 9 you will have a chance to win Rs 80 for each Re 1 spent on the ticket. However, if you participate in the second round of Shillong Teer, you will have a chance to win Rs 60 for Re 1. There are also chances that many might want to participate in both rounds, and some even end up making the right predictions in both rounds. Such ticket holders are awarded Rs. 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on. The result can be viewed at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

Anyone who is willing to participate in the game can buy the tickets from the counters, which have been set up across the 11 districts of Meghalaya. The ticket counters remain open from Monday to Saturday and the timing to visit these counters is between 9:00 am and 4:30 pm.

The first round of Shillong Teer begins at 3:45 pm and the result for the same is announced at 4:15 pm. An hour later at 4:45 pm the second of archery begins and the Teer Dream numbers of this round are revealed at 5:15 pm. 50 archers, who participate in the game, are allotted 30 and 20 arrows each in the first and second round, respectively.

