Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Shillong Teer and Morning Teer Games for November 5

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Teer games played on Friday, November 5. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 93. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Teer game, result of which was declared at 3:30 pm, for November 5 is 22, and for the second round of games, result of which was declared at 4:30 pm, it is 69.

Inspired by the traditional sport of archery, Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday. The winners of Shillong Teer get a chance to take home monetary prizes, once they successfully predict the number of arrows that hit the target. Two rounds of the betting game are held at the Polo Ground of Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya.

Ticket holders, who have placed their bets in any of the archery matches held on November 5, will be able to view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal, www.meghalayateer.com.

A team of 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the Shillong Teer match. In the first round, archers were given 30 arrows each while, in the second round, 20 arrows each were given to the archers.

Prizes of Shillong Teer?

The winners of the first-round today will receive Rs. 80 for every Re 1 bet placed, while the ticket holders who win the second round will get Rs. 60 for every Re1 bet placed. However, if an individual wins both matches of Shillong Teer, they will get Rs. 4000 for every Re1 ticket they buy and bet on.

Where to buy Shillong Teer ticket?

If anyone wishes to participate in Shillong Teer matches, they can purchase the tickets from any state-authorised ticket shop present across the state. These shops will remain open from 10 am to 3.30 pm, on Monday to Saturday.

