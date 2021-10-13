Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Teer Games for October 13

The northeastern state of Meghalaya hosts the legalised lottery game of Shillong Teer game amidst enthused participants. The betting lottery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at the Polo Ground throughout the week, from Monday to Saturday. If you want to win money by placing bets in the archery game on October 13, head to the ticket-selling counters. There are more than 5,000 ticket booking counters present across the 11 districts of the state. Individuals are required to pick a number from 0 to 99at the time of purchasing tickets. The number selected would signify the participant’s prediction. To place bets, visit these shops between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

In Shillong’s Polo Ground, archers from the 12 archery clubs of the association play the game of archery to decide the fate of the ticket holders.

Each day, Shillong Teer is played out in two rounds. The first round commences at 3:45 pm and each archer is given a total number of 30 arrows,followed by the second round which starts at 4:45 pm, in which each archer is given 20 arrows. The winning Teer Dream numbers for Wednesday’s archery match are revealed at the website: www.meghalayateer.com. The result of both rounds is uploaded separately at 4:15 pm and 5:15 pm. If a participant’s bet on the number of arrows hitting the target is proved correct, they win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bought. The correct predictions made for the Teer Dream number in the second roundwill fetch the participant Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

The game is governed by a set of rules which have been crafted under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The rules state the required distance between the target and the archer along with the dimensions of the target.

