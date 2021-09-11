Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Checking Winning Numbers for Shillong Morning Teer Games for September 11

Have you bought the ticket for Saturday’s Shillong Teer match, which is September 11? If you are willing to participate in the betting lottery game, tickets are sold at the state-authorised counters across the 11 districts of Meghalaya. These 5,500 ticket booking counters are open from Monday to Saturday, visit them between 9:00 am and 4:40 pm. Shillong Teer is played throughout the week, except on Sunday. Unlike conventional lotteries, the betting game is linked with the traditional sport of archery.

The winning number for first round of Shillong Morning teer game is 39, and for the second round, the winning number is 48.

In this game, archers from the 12 clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which also organises Shillong Teer at the Polo Ground, participate. Winners of Shillong Teer are decided with the participants guessing the number of arrows shot at the target beforehand.

Participants of Saturday’s Shillong Teer matches can view the winning numbers on the official website, www.meghalayateer.com

The first round of Shillong Teer game, starts at 3.45 pm, while an hour later at 4:45 pm the second round commences. In the preliminary round, the 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target, and for the second round the number of arrows allotted to each is reduced by 10. Participants whose prediction matches with the winning teer dream number in the first match win Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket purchased. The ticket holders who make the right bets in the second round are awarded Rs 60 for each Re1 ticket purchased.

According to the rules set up by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, the size of the target is required to be between 61 cm to 102 cm (in height) and 66 cm to 127 cm (in circumference). The distance of the target from the archers should not be less than 15.21 meters but it should also not exceed 30.48 meters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here