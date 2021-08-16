Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Juwai Teer and Khanapara Teer Result Announced; Check Winning Numbers

Archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will decide the fate of Monday’s participants of Shillong Teer who have placed their bets on the game. The legal game that is governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, will be played in the afternoon at Polo Ground in Shillong.

In the meantime, the association has announced the result of Juwai Teer games and Khanapara Teer Games. The winning number for first round of Juwai Teer Games is 47 and for the second round, it’s 57. The Winning number for first round of Khanapara Ter Games is 72.

The game takes place from Monday to Saturday, and winners of Shillong Teer will win exciting range of prizes if their predictions are proven correct in the two-round match. Those who have placed their bets in the August 16 Shillong Teer match will be able to view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal, that is, www.meghalayateer.com.

The maiden round of the Shillong Teer match starts at 3.45 pm, while the second round commences an hour later at 4.45 pm. The list of winners for the two rounds will be revealed separately on the website. Winners of the first round will be announced at 4.15 pm and the winners of the second round will be revealed at 5.15 pm on Monday.

A team of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each in the beginning round, while in the final round, the same number of archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target. The winners of the first round take home Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they buy in the game. While the winning amount reduces by Rs 20 in the second round as the winners are awarded Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket bought for the game. Participants whose predictions of the number of arrows hitting the target are correct in both the roundsreceive a prize money of Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket they win.

If Shillong Teer sounds like a game that you can ace, then you too can place your bets and purchase the tickets available at state-authorized shops, set up across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The shops remain open from 10 am to 3.30 pm for six day of the week from Monday to Saturday.

