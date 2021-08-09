Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Juwai Teer Game Result for August 9 Announced; Check Winning Number

The state of Meghalaya hosts the Shillong Teer lottery winning game, which is based on the traditional sport of archery. Played from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Those who buy the tickets of the Shillong Teer game are asked to predict the results of the matches that are played by a team of archers.

The department has announced the result for Juwai Teer first round game. And the winning number is 71.

The team of archers will gather at Polo Ground in Shillong to play the archery match in two rounds as ticket holders wait for the results which will be declared on the official website atwww.meghalayateer.com. Monday’s match will begin at 3.45 pm, which will be followed by the second round that will begin an hour later at 4.45 pm. Those who have bought the ticket for Monday, August 9, Shillong Teer match, will be able to view the results of both rounds separately at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm, respectively, on the official website.

The first round will witness a group of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target, while in the second round, 20 arrows each are shot by the same archers. According to rules set by the organisers of Shillong Teer game, the minimum distance between the target and archer has to be 15.21 meters, while the maximum distance should not exceed 30.48 meters. Archers are given five minutes to shoot the arrows in each round of the Shillong Teer match.

Follow the given steps to check Monday’s result of the betting-lottery game:

Step 1: Enter the official address of Meghalaya Lottery Department on an internet browser of your choice or follow the given link - www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: The homepage of the Meghalaya Lottery Department website, will display a link for Shillong Teer lottery August 9

Step 3: The link will redirect you to a new webpage that will feature the Shillong Teer game result for both the rounds

Winners will take home Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket bought in the first round, while Rs 60 is awarded for every Re 1 bet if predictions are correct in the second round.

