Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Juwai Teer Results for Both Rounds of June 16 Game Out; Check Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based betting game in northeast India. It is conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association from Monday to Saturday every week. Khanapara Teer and Juwai Teer are the famous teer games which are being played every day, except on Sundays.

The result for the first round of Juwai teer game on June 16 was declared at 1 pm and for the second round at 2 pm on the official website http://www.meghalayateer.com/. The winning number for the first round is 47 and for the second round is 66.

The Shillong Teer game is conducted in two rounds at Polo Ground in Shillong. The first round of the betting game begins at 3.45 pm and the second round at 4.45 pm where archers from 12 archery clubs participate. The result for the first round and the second round is declared at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm respectively by the Meghalaya state lottery department on their official portal.

The rules of Shillong Teer are different from other lottery games. In this game, the archers shoot a maximum of 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round from a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes.

After that, the ticket holders of the Shillong Teer lottery game, bet on the last two digits of the correct number of arrows that hit the target correctly. One who wins the bet becomes the winner of the game and eligible to collect their winning amount. The winners get a prize of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet made in the first round and Rs 60 in the second round. If a participant wins both rounds then he/she gets prize money of up to Rs 4000 for every Rs 1 bet made and this is also known as forecast.

The tickets of Shillong Teer can be bought at a price between Rs 1 and Rs 100 from any of the legalised vendors across the state from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

One can view the Shillong Teer lottery result for June 17 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for the Meghalaya Lottery Department’s official portal www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: Click on the link for Shillong Teer result for June 17

Step 3: The Shillong Teer winning number will be displayed separately for both rounds. See if you have bet on the correct number or not.

