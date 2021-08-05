Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Juwai Teer Result for August 5 Announced: Click Here to Check Winning Number

The state of Meghalaya will be releasing the Shillong Teer betting game result for August 5 afternoon today. Those who have bought tickets for the Shillong Teer today will get to know the results of the archery game by visiting the official portal www.meghalayateer.com. Played from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer is an archery based betting game that is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. 12 archery clubs will participate in this game at the Polo Ground in the capital city of Meghalaya in two rounds.

The result for the first round of Juwai Teer Game was announced at 2 pm. The winning number is 24. The result for the second round will be announced at 3 pm.

The first round starts at 3.45 pm, while the second round is played after a gap of an hour at 4.45 pm. The results are announced at 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm, for Round 1 and Round 2, respectively. The difference between the two rounds is marked by the number of arrows shot by the archers.

In the first round, a team of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target, while in the second round, 20 arrows each are allowed to be shot within 5 minutes. The distance between archers and the target should be between 15.21 meters and 30.48 meters.

The prize amount is also different in each of the rounds. Thewinners get a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket in the first round, while in the second round, they receive Rs60 for every Re 1 bet.

The winners are announced on the basis of the prediction of the numbers of the arrow that actually hit the target. The predictions are made by the ticket holders at the time of ticket purchasing.

The Shillong Teer tickets can be bought from state-authorised ticket-selling shops that operate across the eleven districts of the north-eastern state. The ticket shops operate from 10 am to 3:30 pm, on weekdays from Monday to Saturday. At the time of buying the ticket, the participants are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99 to predict the number of arrows they believe would hit the target.

