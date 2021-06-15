CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Juwai Teer Result for June 15 Announced; Check the Lucky Numbers

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 2021: The winning numbers for the first round of June 15 Juwai Teer game announced at 1 pm is 81 and for the second round announced at 2 pm is 54.

Archery is a traditional sport played in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. The sport holds value to the local tribes of the region, especially the Khasi tribe. And taking forward this tradition of archery, the state organises the Shillong Teer lottery betting game from Monday to Saturday.

The Shillong Teer lottery has been organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association from more than 12 years and Khanapara Teer and Juwai Teer are the famous teer games which are being played every day,except on Sundays.

The participants can see the teer hit number results by logging into the official website, www.meghalayateer.com.

The Teer betting was legalised in 1982 and now it’s being controlled under Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982 in the state.

first published:June 15, 2021, 15:57 IST