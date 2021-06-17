Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Juwai Teer Result for June 17 to be Announced at 1 PM; Check the Lucky Number

The Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based betting game of Meghalaya. It is conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association from Monday to Saturday at Polo Ground in the capital city of the state. The betting game is held in two rounds- the first round at 3.45 pm and the second round at 4.45 pm. As many as12 archery clubs participate in this game.

Khanapara Teer and Juwai Teer are the other teer games which are being played every day, except on Sundays. The results for Juwai Teer games will be declared at 1 pm and 2 pm.

The Meghalaya state lottery department declares the results for the first round betting game at 4:15 pm and the second round at 5.15 pm on their official portal www.meghalayateer.com. Those willing to participate in this game can buy tickets from any of the authorised vendors across the state. The price of the ticket is Rs 1 to Rs 100. The ticket shops operate on weekdays only between 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.

Unlike any other lottery game, the Shillong Teer winners are announced on the basis of bets made by participants during the archery game. After the game starts, the archers shot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round at a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes.

The ticket holders then bet on the last two digits of the correct number of arrows that hit the target. The bet can be made between 0 to 99. The one who is able to guess the correct number becomes the winner.

Here’s how to check the Shillong Teer game result:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the Meghalaya State Lottery Department

Step 2: The link for Shillong Teer June 17 result will be available on the homepage. Click on that

Step 3: The correct number that hit the target will be displayed separately for each of the rounds

Shillong Teer lottery prizes:

If you have made a correct guess, then you can win a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet made in the first round and Rs 60 in the second round. The one who wins both rounds can get a sum of Rs 4000 for every Rs 1 bet made.

