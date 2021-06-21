Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Juwai Teer Results for June 21 Game Out; Check Winning Numbers

A team of 12 archery clubs from Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will gather at Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong on Monday afternoon to commence with one of the most anticipated betting-lottery games, Shillong Teer. The legalised game is based on the traditional game of archery where participants place bets on how many arrows will hit the target in this two-round series. The results for the today’s match will be revealed on the official website of the Shillong Teer at, www.meghalayateer.com.

Khanapara Teer and Juwai Teer are the famous teer games which are being played every day, except on Sundays.

The winning number for the first round of Juwai teer game is 12 and for the second round is 11.

Those who have bought the tickets and placed their bets for today’s match for the first round of Shillong Teer match will get to know the results by 4.15 pm as the match starts at 3.45 pm. In the starting round, 50 archers from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association shoot 30 arrows each at the target.

Those who have placed their bets in the second round of Shillong Teer will get to see the results by 5:15 pm on the official website. The second round of the Shillong Teer match starts at 4.45 pm, half an hour after the results of the first round are announced. In this round, the archery players shoot 20 arrows each at the target.

Those willing to participate in the upcoming matches that are played from Monday to Saturdayshould note that when you buy the ticket for this betting-lottery game, you will be asked to select a number from 0 to 99.

The number a ticket-buyer selects will represent the number of arrows shot by the archer that may hit the target during the Shillong Teer match. For their correct guesses, participants are awarded Rs 80 for every Rs 1 in the first round of archery match. For their correct predictions made in the second round, the ticket-holders are awarded Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

