Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Morning Teer Result Out; Check Winning Numbers

Are you interested in winning some monetary prizes by putting your luck to test? Meghalaya Lottery department is here with its archery-based betting lottery game, Shillong Teer. Legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, Shillong Teer is organised from Monday to Saturday. Two rounds are held every day by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at the Polo Ground. To purchase tickets for Shillong Teer, visit the state authorised shops that sell tickets. They remain functional from 10 am to 3:30 pm.Select a number from 0 to 99 and buy the ticket you want to bet on. The numbers signify your prediction of the number of arrows that are likely to hit the target.

The winning number for first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 99 and for the second round, it is 80.

In both rounds of archery, 50 archers from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the game. For each round, they are allotted a specific number of arrows which the archers have to shoot at the target in a time limit of 5 minutes. The first round begins at 3:45 pm and 30 arrows are given to each archer. The number of arrows is reduced by 10 in the second round, which commences at 4:45 pm. Archers are given 20 arrows each for this round.

If you are willing to place a bet on August 28,Saturday’s Shillong Teer match, you will be able to view the result on the official website at www.meghalayateer.com. The result of the first round is made public at 4:15 pm, for the second round the winning list is released at 5:15 pm.

Once the Teer Dream numbers are released, participants can match their tickets with them. If the results match with the participant’s ticket for the first round, Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket purchased. While for the correct guesses in the second round, the winners are rewarded with Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet they make.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here