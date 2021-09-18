Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Morning Teer Results for September 18 Out; Check Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Lottery as the name suggests is a lottery based on the game of archery. This lottery is held in Meghalaya and the result is made available on the official website meghalayateer.com. There are various prizes that the organisers of the lottery offer to the lucky winners. Shillong Teer is held from Monday to Saturday and the results for Round 1 and Round 2 are declared at 4 pm and 5 pm. The event is held at the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association where a total of 12 archery clubs take part in the lottery.

The lucky number for Shillong Morning teer games for first round is 43, and for the second Round, it is 08.

In order to check the result of September 18 Shillong Teer lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to meghalayateer.com

Step 2: You will find a hyperlink related to September 18 lottery, click on it

Step 3: The result of the lottery will open on a new page.

As a part of round 1 of Shillong Teer a maximum of 30 arrows are shot by 50 archers while in Round 2 a maximum of 20 arrows are shot by the same number of archers. Another condition in the game is that the time taken by an archer to shoot cannot exceed two minutes.

If you have purchased a Shillong Teer ticket, you have to guess the number of arrows shot in a round. Those who guess the number correctly win the prize. The person who wins Round 1 gets to take home Rs 80 per Re 1 ticket while the winner of Round 2 gets Rs 60 per Re 1. If a person manages to correctly guess the number in Round 1 and Round 2 then they get Rs 4000 per 1.

Those willing to participate in the Shillong Teer lottery can purchase the ticket from state-authorised shops from Monday to Saturday. The tickets are sold between 10:30 am and 3:30 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here