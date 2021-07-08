Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Game for July 8; Check Timings, Other Details Here

The archery-based lottery betting game popularly known as Shillong Teer, as been named after the capital of Meghalaya. The lottery betting game has been legalised in the state under Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act. Shillong Teer is inspired by the traditional archery game played among the traditional tribes of the state.

On July 08, that is, Thursday, this betting game, which is organised in two rounds, will be held in Shillong’s Polo Ground. The results of Shillong Teer archery match will be made public by afternoon on the official website - www.meghalayateer.com.

Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association’s 12 archery clubs participate in this game as ticket-holders place their bets on the performance of these archers. The archery lottery betting game is held the entire week, except on Sunday.

In the preliminary round, archers shoot 30 arrows at the target, while in the second round of the archery match 20 arrows are shot. As per the guidelines of the game, the distance between the archer and the target should not be more than 30.48 meters. It also should not be less than 15.21 meters.

The first round commences at 3:45 pm and the results will be announced at 4:15 pm on the official website state above. An hour later after the first round, the second match begins at 4:45 pm. Results of the second archery match are given out at 5:15 pm.

People willing to participate in the game can buy the tickets and put their luck to test. The betting tickets are available at state authorised shops, which are nearly 5,000 across the 11 districts of Meghalaya. These counters open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Participants have to select a number between 0 to 99, which will represent their prediction on how many arrows will hit the target in the archery match.

Winners of first-round win Rs. 80 for every Rs. 1 ticket bought. While those who predict the right numbers for the second round, receive Rs. 60 for every Rs. 1 ticket.

