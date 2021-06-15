Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Game for Tuesday, June 15; Check Timings, Other Details Here

Enthusiastic spectators and archers gather at Polo Ground at Meghalaya’s capital city from Monday to Saturday to witness the match of Shillong Teer. The legalised betting lottery game gives participants a chance to win money by placing bets on the number of arrows a team of archers can shoot at the target in a series of two rounds. The result for Tuesday’s archery match can be checked at the official website at: www.meghalayateer.com.

A group of 12 archery clubs that are members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground to play the game in two rounds. The first archery round starts at 3.45 pm and includes 50 archers shooting 30 arrows at the target. The results of the same will be announced by 4.15pm. The second round of the Shillong Teer match begins at 4.45pm where archers shoot 20 arrows at the target. Results for the last round will be announced by 5:15 pm on the official website.

Those interested can place their bets on the archery game and purchase the tickets for the Shillong Teer match from state-authorised ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. The ticket counters remain operational from 10am to 3:30pm six days a week i.e. from Monday to Saturday.

At the time of purchasing the ticket participants will have to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers represent the number of arrows that are shot by the archer hitting the target during the match. A participant is awarded Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket purchased, if their prediction is the same as the Teer Dream number. Correct predictions made in the second round of Shillong Teer will win the ticket-holder Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here