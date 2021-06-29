Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Game Results for June 29; Check Timings, Other Details

Betting is legalised in very few states and Meghalaya is one of them. In the capital city of the state, people place their bets on the outcome of the archery game, known as Shillong Teer, and win money. The betting game on archery matches is held every week from Monday to Saturday at Shillong’s Polo Ground. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association sends in archers from their 12 archery clubs to participate in the game. The result for Tuesday’s archery match will be revealed at the official website of the Shillong Teer, which is, www.meghalayateer.com.

People can put their luck to test twice a day as the Shillong Teer match is played in two rounds. The results of the first round are announced at 4:15 pm as the match begins at 3:45 pm. In this round, around 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target. While in the second round, which begins at 4:45 pm, the archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target. The results of second round are revealed at 5:15 pm.

People interested in the betting game of Shillong Teer archery game can purchase the tickets from ticket booking centres or shops, which have been authorised by the state. These counters or shops are present across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. If an individual is willing to purchase the ticket, the timings of the ticket counters are — 10 am to 3:30 pm, every day except Sunday.

At the ticket counter, the participants are asked to select a number from 0 to 99. These numbers signify the number of arrows the participant believes will hit the target during the Shillong Teer match. The participant is awarded Rs 80 for every Rs1 ticket bought, if the prediction for the first round comes to be true. While for correct prediction in the second round, the individual is given Rs. 60 for every Rs. 1 ticket bought.

