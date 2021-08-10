Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for August 10; Check Details

Based on the traditional sport of archery, the Meghalaya lottery department organizes legalised betting games. Held at the Polo Ground in the capital city, Shillong Teer gives locals an opportunity to put their luck to the test and win monetary prizes. Where ticket-holders predict the result of the archery match, archers from Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the game. It is well known that each day you have two chances to participate in Shillong Teer. The archery-based betting game is organised from Monday to Saturday.

If you are willing to participate in the Shillong Teer match/matches on August 10, the result for both rounds will be released at the official portal of Meghalaya Lottery department, www.meghalayateer.com. The results of both the rounds are revealed separately at a specific timing.

The preliminary round of the Shillong Teer begins sharply at 3.45 pm, and the result for this round is made public at 4.15 pm. While the second round will start at 4.45 pm, and the winning list of the second round is released at 5.15 pm.

There are also a set of rules, which govern the archery match and are important to follow. The rules state that the archer should be at a minimum distance of 15.21 meters from the target. However, the distance between the archer and target should not exceed 30.48 meters. If any of the guidelines are not followed, the archer stands disqualified.

A total of 50 archers participate in the game and are given 30 arrows each in the first round. While in the second round they have to aim 20 arrows each at the target. A time limit of 5 minutes is given to each archer to shoot the respective number of arrows.

Shillong Teer lottery prizes:

Winners of first-round are rewarded with Rs80 for every Re1 ticket bought, but if you win in the second round, you will be given Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. However, some lucky winners, who emerge victorious in both rounds are given Rs 4000 for every Re1 bet they make.

