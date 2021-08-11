Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for August 11; Check Details

If you have bought the ticket to participate in the Shillong Teer match/matches on August 11, you can view the result for both rounds at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal at www.meghalayateer.com. It is important to note that the result of these matches will be released separately at a specific timing.

Shillong Teer, the betting lottery game of Meghalaya, is based on a traditional sport known as archery. The event is managed by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which not only organises the game but also sends in their archers to participate. The archery match is held at the Polo Ground and provides the locals an opportunity to win money. Each day, two matches of Shillong Teer are held from Monday to Saturday.

In these betting archery games,archers take aim at the target andpeople placingbets have to predict the number of arrows that might hit the spot in a particular match. For the unversed, a total of 50 archers participate in the match and for the first round, 30 arrows are allotted to each. This isfollowed by the second round, wherein archers aim 20 arrows each at the target. The preliminary or the first round starts at 3.45 pm, followed by the second round which begins at 4.45 pm. The results are made public at 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm, respectively.

Shillong Teer lottery prizes:

Rs 80 is given to the winners of the first round, for every Re1 ticket they bought. However, if you emerge victorious in the second round, Rs 60 is given to the individual for every Re 1ticket. Along with this, some lucky winners who win both the matches are given Rs 4,000 for every Re1 bet they make.

