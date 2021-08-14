Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for August 14; Check Details

On Saturday, participants of Meghalaya-based betting game, Shillong Teer will witness the archery match at the Polo ground of the state capital which will determine the winners of the legalised game. Played from Monday to Saturday, winners of Shillong Teer will take home exciting prizes for the correct bets they had placed. If you have placed your bets in the August 14 Shillong Teer match, the result for the game will be available at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal, that is, www.meghalayateer.com.

The game is played in two rounds and starts at 3.45 pm. The second round begins an hour later at 4.45 pm. The list of winners for the two rounds will be revealed separately. The first round winners will be announced at 4.15 pm and the winners of the second round are revealed at 5.15 pm.

The difference between the two rounds is the number of arrows shot at the target. The first round witnesses a team of 50 archers who shoot 30 arrows each while in the final round the same number of archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target. The winners of the first round receive Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket they bet on the game. The winning amount reduces by Rs 20 in the second round as the winners are awarded Rs. 60 for every Rs 1 ticket. Those participants who display an impeccable talent of intuition and win in both the rounds, receive a prize of Rs. 4,000 for every Rs. 1 ticket they win.

The betting game is based on the traditional game of the northeastern Indian state and is organized by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. To participate in the game one can purchase the Shillong Teer tickets available at state-authorized shops, set up across the eleven districts of the state. The shops remain open from Monday to Saturday and remain functional for customers from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here