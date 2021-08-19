Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for August 19; Here's How to Check

The capital city of Meghalaya will be hosting exciting rounds of archery matches at its Polo Ground on Thursday to declare the winners of Shillong Teer. Participants who have placed their bets at the outcomes for today’s match will be awarded with prize money if their predictions are realised. The result of Shillong Teer depends on the team of 50 archers who belong to the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. By today afternoon, the winning numbers of the match will be made available on the official website of Shillong Teer: www.meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer match Round 1will begin today at 3.45 pm with the team of 50 archers shooting 30 arrows each at the target. The number of arrows that hit the target in this round will be announced at 4.15 pm. Winners of this round take Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they invest in.

The final round of Shillong teer will begin at 4.45 pm. The winning number for this round will be revealed at 5.15 pm. Participants whose predictions are right in this round win Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet placed. Meanwhile, those participants whose predictions of teer dream numbers are correct for both the rounds receive a prize money of Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1 ticket they win.

While playing the game, archers have to adhere to rules set up by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. One of the rules states that archers will have to shoot the arrows from a minimum distance of 15.21 meters. The distance between the archer and the target cannot go beyond 30.48 meters.

To place bets on the archery game that promises exciting money prizes, one can purchase the tickets for Shillong Teer, from several ticket-booking shops present across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The shops remain functional for six day of the week, Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

