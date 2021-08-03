Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for August 3; Check Details

The state of Meghalaya will be conducting the legalised archery-based betting lottery game Shillong Teer in the evening today. The game is played at Polo ground in the state capital Shillong in two rounds on weekdays from Monday to Saturday. The first round of the match will begin at 3.45 pm, while the second round will commences at 4.45 pm. The tickets for the betting game can be purchased from any of the legalised vendors on weekdays from 10 am to 3.30 pm. More than 5,000 ticket booking counter operates across the eleven districts of Meghalaya.

The archery-based betting game is held by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association where archers from 12club members participate in this competition. Once the game begins, 50 archers from these participating clubs shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. The results of the Shillong Teer firstround game will be announced at 4.15 pm, while the second round results are released at 5.15 pm. Those who buy tickets for the Shillong Teer lottery game are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99 to bet on the arrows that would hit the target correctly during the archery match.

Once the arrows are shot, those who have predicted the correct number of arrows that would hit the target correctly becomes the winner. Those guessing the dream number correctly in the first round areawarded Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket bought,while for the second round, the winning amount is Rs 60 for every Rs 1 bet. Once the game is over, the result for Tuesday’s archery match is uploaded on the official website Meghalaya state lottery department www.meghalayateer.com.

