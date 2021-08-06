Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for August 6; Check Details

Meghalaya is among the 13 states where one can earn money by placing bets, through legalised betting games. It is the only state to base the betting game on a traditional sport, archery. Played only on weekdays from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer is organised at the Polo Ground by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The association also sends in archers to participate in the game, while the ticket holders are supposed to predict the outcome of the matches.

Each day the archery match is held in two rounds, the first begins at 3.45 pm, while the second round commences around 4.45 pm. If you have bought the ticket for Friday, August 6, Shillong Teer match, then you can view the result at the official website, www.meghalayateer.com. The results of both rounds are uploaded separately at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm, respectively.

In the preliminary round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target, and in the second round, the same number of archers aim 20 arrows at the target. There is also a set of rules governing the archery match. According to them, the minimum distance between the target and archer has to be 15.21 meters, while the distance should not exceed 30.48 meters. In each round, archery will be given 5 minutes to shoot the arrows.

Here is how you can check the August 6 Shillong Teer lottery result:

Step 1: Enter the portal address of Meghalaya Lottery Department on any internet browser or click on this link - www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: The link will lead you to the homepage of the department. Click on the result link for Shillong Teer lottery August 6.

Step 3: The result will direct you to a new webpage displaying the Shillong Teer game result for each round.

Shillong Teer lottery prizes

The winners will get a chance to take home exciting prices depending on the round they have placed their bets in. For correct predictions in round 1, participants get Rs. 80 for every Rs. 1 ticket bought, while Rs. 60 is awarded for every Rs. 1 ticket if predictions come true in the second round. Lucky winners, who win both rounds will have the opportunity to take home Rs 4000 for every Rs 1 bet made.

